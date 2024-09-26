85 Sri Lankan MPs lose pension entitlements after parliament dissolution

Sources said that 85 newly appointed members of parliament in Sri Lanka lost their pension entitlements following the dissolution of the country’s parliament.

To qualify for a pension, a member of parliament must serve a full five-year term. The official term of the ninth parliament was set to end on August 8, 2025.

The 85 MPs who lost their pension rights include both opposition and government members. Parliamentary pensions for MPs are governed by the Members of Parliament Pension Act No. 1 of 1977.

Under this act, an MP who completes five years of service is entitled to a pension equivalent to one-third of their salary.

After ten years of service, an MP is eligible for a pension amounting to two-thirds of their salary.

Additionally, all salaries and other privileges previously granted to MPs were nullified with the dissolution of parliament.