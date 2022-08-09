Cabinet approves cost-based pricing formula for domestic LP Gas

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to implement a cost-based price formula for domestic LP Gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and revise it each month.

Accordingly, domestic gas prices will be revised on the 5th of every month based on that price formula with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted domestic gas supply.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.