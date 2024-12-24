Cabinet approves relief for Sri Lanka’s flood-damaged agriculture

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2024 - 1:43 pm

Due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, Cabinet approval has been granted for the compensation and relief process for the damage caused to the country’s agricultural sector.

It has been reported that, due to the recent adverse weather conditions, many districts have experienced flooding of houses, highways, paddy fields and agricultural lands, along with the collapse of large portions of tanks and canals, causing significant difficulties for the public.

According to data from the Department of Agrarian Development in Sri Lanka, by December 2, 2024, approximately 91,300 acres of paddy land across the country had been fully damaged, and about 86,225 acres had suffered partial damage.

Additionally, 173 small irrigation systems have been completely destroyed, while 1,148 have sustained partial damage. Reports also indicate that around 750 acres of vegetable crops have been destroyed in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Furthermore, the Department of Agriculture is working to provide seed paddy to replant suitable short-term crops or varieties of paddy in the affected areas within the next two to three months.

Under the existing crop insurance scheme by the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, a maximum of Rs. 40,000 per acre for up to 2 hectares (5 acres) of paddy cultivation is provided as compensation for damage.

Additionally, compensation of up to Rs. 40,000 per acre for up to 1 hectare (2.5 acres) is provided for five crops: maize, potatoes, chili, big onions, and soybeans.

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation stated in the Cabinet that it plans to implement these funds for the year 2025 by allocating them to the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board.