Priya Suriyasena passes away

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2024 - 10:53 am

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Piya Suriyasena has passed away at the age of 80.

He had been receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo at the time of his passing.

Madawala Liyanage Don Sarathchandra Priyadarshi Suriyasena Liyanage, popularly known as Priya Suriyasena, was born on October 27, 1944.

Priya first emerged as a talented local singer under the guidance of his father, who was a poet, and rose to fame overnight when his first four songs were broadcast by the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) in the 1970s.

Since then, he maintained his fame over five decades and produced some of the most popular songs in Sri Lanka, such as “Atha Ranviman,” “Mata Wasana,” “Adaraneeya Neranjana,” “Ratakin Eha,” and “Sudu Paravi Rena.”

His body will be placed at his residence on School Road, Gangodawila, Nugegoda, for public tribute starting tomorrow morning (December 25).