The Cabinet of Ministers convened after a break of two weeks for the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet meeting got underway at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President at a meeting recently stated that any armed forces or security officer on active duty will not be allowed to give evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Cabinet of Ministers did not convene last week following President Maithripala Sirisena’s refusal to attend the meeting over objections to the Select Committee.

(Source: News Radio)