The three staff members, attached to Minister Lakshman Kiriella’s ministry who were arrested at the Central Mail Exchange with defamatory letters have been granted bail as per the order of the Fort magistrate Ranga Dissanayake.

At the time of their arrest at the Central Mail Exchange (CME) in Pettah, they had in their possession some 600 letters allegedly containing defamatory remarks about the President.

The letters were reportedly addressed to various Buddhist temples across the country.

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake ordered that the suspects be released on six surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Earlier, the minister in a statement claimed that the letters did not contain any racist ideologies or defamatory remarks against anyone or anti-government propaganda.