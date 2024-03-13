Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh meets NPP Leader Anura Dissanayake
Eric Walsh, the Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, held a meeting with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), at the JVP head office this morning (March 13).
During the meeting, discussions revolved around the current socio-economic and political situation in Sri Lanka. Both sides exchanged views on the National People’s Power’s plans for fostering national unity.
Additionally, the High Commissioner extended congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his upcoming visit to Canada to meet with Sri Lankans residing there.
Patrick Pickering, the Second Secretary (Political) of the Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka, and Vijitha Herath, National Executive Member of the NPP, were also present at the meeting.
