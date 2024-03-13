Immunoglobulin Scandal: Deputy Director of Medical Supplies Division arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Dr. Thusitha Sudarshana, the Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Medical Supplies Division, upon arrival in Sri Lanka at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihala Thalduwa stated that the arrest was made in connection with the import of substandard Human Immunoglobulin vials.