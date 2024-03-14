Health Ministry confident: Doctors returning to Sri Lanka, easing shortage crisis
The Health Ministry is confident that the shortage of doctors will soon be resolved since doctors who had migrated for various reasons are returning to Sri Lanka.
Deputy Director-General (Medical Services) Dr. G. Wijesuriya recently stated that during the recent past, a large number of doctors migrated due to various reasons, but now most of them are returning to Sri Lanka.
“As a result of this, the Ministry has been able to fill the vacancies of specialist doctors, particularly in rural hospitals,” he added.
Dr. Wijesuriya further noted that there was a trend where doctors, particularly those going abroad, opted not to return to the country.
He stated that they are now witnessing a reversal of this trend.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Health Ministry confident: Doctors returning to Sri Lanka, easing shortage crisis March 14, 2024
- Immunoglobulin Scandal: Deputy Director of Medical Supplies Division arrested March 13, 2024
- Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh meets NPP Leader Anura Dissanayake March 13, 2024
- Elderly Sri Lankan couple found dead near their Melbourne home March 13, 2024
- Human Rights Watch urges IMF to oppose laws restricting freedom in Sri Lanka March 13, 2024