Health Ministry confident: Doctors returning to Sri Lanka, easing shortage crisis

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2024 - 8:38 am

The Health Ministry is confident that the shortage of doctors will soon be resolved since doctors who had migrated for various reasons are returning to Sri Lanka.

Deputy Director-General (Medical Services) Dr. G. Wijesuriya recently stated that during the recent past, a large number of doctors migrated due to various reasons, but now most of them are returning to Sri Lanka.

“As a result of this, the Ministry has been able to fill the vacancies of specialist doctors, particularly in rural hospitals,” he added.

Dr. Wijesuriya further noted that there was a trend where doctors, particularly those going abroad, opted not to return to the country.

He stated that they are now witnessing a reversal of this trend.