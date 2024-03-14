Lahiru Thirimanne involved in accident in Anuradhapura

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2024 - 10:24 am

The vehicle in which former Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne was traveling collided head-on with a lorry in the Thirappane area of Anuradhapura at around 7:45 AM today (March 14).

The accident took place near the 117th milepost on the Anuradhapura-Thirappane road while Lahiru Thirimanne and others were heading to Anuradhapura from Kandy.

Three people who were traveling in the vehicle with the former cricketer, as well as the lorry driver and another person, were injured in the accident and taken to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

According to Police, Lahiru Thirimanne sustained minor injuries in the accident.