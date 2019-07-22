Leaders of the country were acting according to the whims and fancies of external forces and the government should immediately resign and allow those who were capable of governing the county to take over, Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith told devotees at St. Sebastian’s Church, Katuwapitiya, which was reconsecrated yesterday.

The Cardinal said that Muslims in the country were not responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks and that it was carried out by a group of misguided youth to fulfil the desires of foreign nations that wanted to destabilise the country.

The Cardinal said: “This government has dismantled the intelligence agencies that were once very strong. This was done to fulfil the needs of international organizations and NGOs. When the security forces detected a training camp used by extremists at Wanathawilluwa, the extremists who were arrested were freed.”

The prelate said that the authorities had also ignored the destruction of Buddha statues at Mawanella and the extremists had shot the person who helped the police apprehend the perpetrators.

“The leadership of the country also ignored numerous clues on the preparations of the extremists,” said the Cardinal.

