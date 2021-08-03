Case against MP Patali Champika: Further proceedings deferred to 15 September

Colombo High Court Judge, Damith Thotawatta yesterday (2) deferred to 15 September further proceedings of the case filed against SJB MP Patali Champika Ranawaka and two others on charges of causing grievous injuries to two youth in a traffic accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

The SJB MP and two other accused have been charged for fleeing after causing grievous injury to Sandeep Sampath, compiling fake evidence, concealing evidence and failing to report the accident to the Police.

When the case was taken up, Judge Thotawatta inquired in whose custody the jeep bearing No WP KT 7545 was at present, which is the main Court production.

He also wanted to know who would produce the vehicle in Court. The Judge ordered the prosecution to furnish written details pertaining to the vehicle to him at the next hearing.

When the case was taken up the three accused in the trial SJB MP Ranawaka, Dilum Thusitha Kumara who had posed off as Ranawaka’s driver and former OIC of the Welikada Police, ASP Sudath Asmadala were present in Court.

Anil Silva PC appearing for the third accused Asmadala urged Court to grant approval for the defence to inspect computer-generated evidence pertaining to the trial.

An Attorney-at- Law appearing for Deputy Solicitor General, Dileepa Peiris told Court that he had not received instructions from the Attorney General’s Department regarding the request made by the defence.

At this stage Judge Thotawatta reminded the prosecution that if the Attorney General’s Department fails to respond to requests made by the defence then the Court will be forced to intervene.

President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, Anil Silva and Attorneys-at-Law Shalika Gunawardene, Rajitha Kodithuwakku and Danaraj Samarakoon represented the accused.

The AG has indicted Ranawaka, Kumara and Asmadala on 16 counts before the High Court on the aforesaid charges pertaining to causing grievous injuries to two youths including Sandeep Sampath on 29 February five years ago.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Hansi Nanayakkara)