Minister of Power Mahinda Amaraweera says the loss incurred by the Ceylon Electricity Board in 2019 is Rs. 80 billion.

Speaking at a function he said the CEB has outstanding debt of Rs. 200 billion.

The Minister said 70% of the power supply must be eco-friendly, claiming that they along with the President are of the same view.

He added when they begin to initiate this program, various challenges will arise, claiming that these obstacles must be faced.

Minister Amaraweera said they held talks and explained to the President, the issues they face in power generation.

(Source: News Radio)