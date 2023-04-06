Ceylon Electricity Board acquires 163 MW power plant from Sojitz Kelanitissa

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that it acquired the 163 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant which was operated by Sojitz Kelanitissa (Pvt) Limited on March 28, 2023.

The acquiring process was initiated in the latter part of the year 2022, in accordance with the terms and condition of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Under the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) policy framework, CEB signed the PPA with Sojitz Kelanitissa (Pvt) Limited in June, 2000 as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) on BOOT basis.

The contract period was for 20 years and the power plant is located in Colombo Kelanitissa Power Plant complex.

The CEB owned 163 MW facility is compatible with LNG with some minor modifications and hence enables to reduce the current cost of generation when conversion takes place.