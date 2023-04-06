Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry responds to rumours circulating on social media
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification on social media claims that a process of recording all telephone conversations, and storing and tracking data related to WhatsApp and Facebook accounts is currently underway.
Issuing a statement, the Defence Ministry said that it does not record such telephone conversations, store phone calls or monitor WhatsApp and Facebook accounts, and that such reports circulating on social media are completely false.