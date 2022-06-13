Ceylon Electricity Board Chairman Resigns

M.C.C. Ferdinando has resigned as the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The resignation letter of Mr. M.M.C. Ferdinando was accepted by the Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the CEB Vice-Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the new Chairman of the CEB.

I have accepted the letter of resignation tendered to me by the CEB Chairman Mr MMC Ferdinando. Vice Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the New Chairman CEB. — Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) June 13, 2022