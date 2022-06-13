Jun 13 2022 June 13, 2022 June 13, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Ceylon Electricity Board Chairman Resigns

Posted in
M.M.C. Ferdinando - Former Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board

M.M.C. Ferdinando – Former Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board

M.C.C. Ferdinando has resigned as the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The resignation letter of Mr. M.M.C. Ferdinando was accepted by the Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the CEB Vice-Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the new Chairman of the CEB.

Share on FB