Blinken assures support to promote US investments in Sri Lanka after IMF talks end

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (June 13) over the phone.

The Prime Minister had explained the current status of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a twitter message, the Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that he briefed the US Secretary of State regarding the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and requested for both countries to work closer.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has agreed to assist Sri Lanka and to promote investment after the conclusion of the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

