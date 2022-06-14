Poson Poya Day is of highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists – President

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his Poson Poya Day message, said unity, support and commitment of all are essential for the success of a people-centric goal.

The Poson Poya Day is of highest significance to Sri Lankan Buddhists as it marks the historic arrival of Arahath Mahinda Thera to our Motherland with the message of the Buddha, paving the way to create a new meaningful identity as well as a cultural renaissance.

The culture existed then was nurtured into a more meaningful with religious values with the introduction of Buddha Dhamma by Arahath Mahinda.

The Dhamma introduced by Arahath Mahinda also revealed a path for the betterment of the nation. It is also aimed at spiritual aspect of whole personnel development. History has shown that Sri Lanka was rich in glory as we were bestowed with the noble philosophy of life.

The unity, support and commitment of all are essential for the success of a people-centric goal. In the past, our ancestors conquest the challenges as a result of working collectively with common consensus.

Anubhudu Mahinda Thera has taught us that discernment, intelligence, flexibility and religiousness, creative thinking and belief in nature lead to the common good of society. Buddhism teaches the essence of understanding accomplished through knowledgeable perception. The mind should not be deceived by five sensors and the truth can only be seen through practicing Dhamma.

At this Poson festival, let us resolve to work for the goal of ultimate enlightenment and happiness in this lifetime. May everyone blessed with compassionate thoughts on this sanctified day of Poson Poya!

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

June 13, 2022