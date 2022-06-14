Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Message for Poson Poya Day

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Poson Poya is the day when the Sri Lankan state was blended together with the essence of Dhamma politics as well as the spiritual well-being of the Sri Lankan people.

Full Text of the Message:

Poson Poya is celebrated by Buddhists as the commencement of our culture with the introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka.

The doctrine of Buddhism enunciated by Arahat Mahinda on Poson Poya Day has contributed to the nurturing of our national culture .

I extend my greetings on this sacred day.

It was on Poson Poya that the concept of State Governance based on the essence of Dhamma which would lead to the spiritual well being of Sri Lankans was introduced by Arahat Mahinda to King Devanampiyatissa.

This is the reason that the Maha Sangha, the people and the State Government celebrate Poson as a Poya Day which is revered by the Buddhists of this country.

As Poson Poya 2022 dawns, I am happy to recall that I was able to make Poson Poya Day a National State Event during my former tenure as Prime Minister.

We consider Poson Poya as a Spiritually Symbolic Day for Sri Lanka.

The interaction between Dhamma and the socio-cultural development of society commenced with the arrival of Arahat Mahinda on Poson Poya Day.

The path of Dhamma preached by Arahat Mahinda is a road map for a nation that is seeking to alleviate the political and socio-economic turmoil that we are facing today.

Whilst leaving aside political and ideological differences and debates , we should adopt the guidance given by Arahat Mahinda in the Chulla Hasthi Padopama Sutta as a foundation for the governance of Sri Lanka today.

On this day, let us all unite with determination to rebuild Sri Lanka as a stable and developed nation.

It is in this manner that we can preserve the message of Poson Poya received from Arahat Mahinda.