Ceylon Tea showcased at Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit 2025 in Singapore

Posted by Editor on November 7, 2025 - 8:25 am

The unique heritage and premium quality of Ceylon Tea were highlighted at a special promotional event held during the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit (APAIS) 2025, which took place from November 4 to 6, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore sponsored the Tea for the summit, with the support of the Sri Lanka Tea Board. The event provided an important platform to promote Ceylon Tea to regional and global audiences, strengthening its recognition as one of the world’s finest and most authentic teas.

The summit was inaugurated by Ms. Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore. Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Singapore, H.E. Senarath Dissanayake, and Minister Counsellor (Commercial) Ms. Bhagya Abeykoon attended the opening ceremony.

Representatives from over 40 countries and more than 800 participants, including industry leaders, policymakers, and investors, joined the summit. The event served as a valuable opportunity for Sri Lanka to enhance its visibility in the Asia-Pacific agri-food value chain and promote the excellence of Ceylon Tea to international markets.