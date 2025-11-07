Sri Lankan student gets life for Ottawa family massacre

Posted by Editor on November 7, 2025 - 9:17 am

A 20-year-old Sri Lankan man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after admitting to killing a mother, her four young children, and a family friend in a horrific stabbing attack that shocked Ottawa in 2024.

Febrio De-Zoysa pleaded guilty on Thursday to four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder.

The victims were 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake, her children Inuka (7), Ashwini (4), Ranaya (3), and two-month-old Kelly, along with family friend Gamini Amarakoon (40). The children’s father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, survived the attack but suffered severe injuries.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips called the killings “one of the most horrifying crimes in the city’s history,” saying De-Zoysa betrayed a family that had welcomed him into their home. The judge described the violence as “monstrous” and “demonic,” adding, “You destroyed two families and devastated an entire community.”

The attack happened on March 6, 2024, in Barrhaven, a suburb about 20 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa. De-Zoysa, then 19, was living in the family’s basement while studying at Algonquin College.

Court documents revealed that De-Zoysa first killed Amarakoon in the basement, then deceived the family upstairs by claiming the noise was from a horror movie. He then went on to stab the mother and children, one by one. When Wickramasinghe returned home later that night, De-Zoysa attacked him as well. Despite multiple stab wounds, Wickramasinghe managed to fight back and escape, alerting police.

In emotional victim impact statements, family members described the lasting trauma. Amarakoon’s wife said she was “heartbroken beyond words,” while Wickramasinghe called the day of the murders “the darkest day of my life.”

De-Zoysa told police he had been depressed and feared losing his student visa after falling behind in school. Records showed he had bought the knife online weeks before the attack.

Justice Phillips rejected any suggestion that De-Zoysa’s mental state excused his actions, saying he was “fully aware of what he was doing.”

Under Canadian law, De-Zoysa’s life sentence means he cannot apply for parole for 25 years. His additional sentence for attempted murder will run concurrently.

Crown Attorney Dallas Mack praised Wickramasinghe’s bravery, saying his testimony ensured justice for his family.

The tragedy left deep scars on Ottawa’s Sri Lankan community and continues to serve as a painful reminder of the violence that shook the quiet Barrhaven neighbourhood.