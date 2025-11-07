Nov 07 2025 November 7, 2025 November 7, 2025 NoComment

Maithripala Sirisena appears before Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on November 7, 2025 - 10:50 am
Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (November 7) to provide a statement.

