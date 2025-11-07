Sri Lanka’s Budget Speech 2026

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake began presenting the 2026 Budget to the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (November 7) in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

03:40 PM – Rs. 100 million will be allocated to provide higher education scholarships and to support the technical skills required in journalism.

03:38 PM – Rs. 300 million has been allocated to complete the construction of electric fences in all identified essential areas.

03:34 PM – The contribution of women to the country’s labour force is extremely important. Rs. 240 million has been allocated to support self-employment initiatives and household industries carried out by women entrepreneurs across the island at the Divisional Secretariat level. In addition, a further Rs. 200 million has been proposed for programmes aimed at improving the welfare of women.

03:30 PM – The daily wage for estate workers will be increased from Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,750 by January 2026. Of this amount, employers will contribute Rs. 200, while the Government will provide a daily attendance incentive of Rs. 200.

03:26 PM – Rs. 570 million has been allocated for the Community Science and Health Survey.

03:26 PM – Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to relocate the Dambulla and Deniyaya Divisional Hospitals.

03:23 PM – Rs. 4.2 billion has been allocated for the Suwasariya Ambulance Service.

03:23 PM – Rs. 200 million has been allocated for the initial work to establish a National Cardiologic Hospital in Colombo.

03:22 PM – Rs. 1,500 million will be allocated for the pilot project to introduce primary healthcare centres.

03:22 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 10,000 for thalassemia patients.

03:19 PM – Rs. 11,000 million has been allocated for medical faculties in State universities.

03:18 PM – The Government has allocated Rs. 500 million to establish daycare centres for children with disabilities, including children with autism.

03:17 PM – Rs. 750 million has been allocated for Artificial Intelligence Service Centres.

03:17 PM – A monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 will be paid to differently-abled children pursuing higher education, in addition to the Mahapola Scholarship.

03:16 PM – Rs. 2,000 million has been allocated for the National Operation Against Drugs.

03:15 PM – The Mahapola Scholarship will be increased by Rs. 2,500.

03:15 PM – Rs. 6,500 million has been allocated for the Clean Sri Lanka Programme.

03:15 PM – Three percent of Government recruitments will be reserved for persons with disabilities.

03:14 PM – The Government has announced measures to install 100 new telephone towers across the country.

03:13 PM – Rs. 50 million will be allocated to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 for the educational needs of differently-abled children.

03:12 PM – Rs. 2,000 million will be allocated to expedite prison operations, including upgrading open prisons and involving inmates in civil work.

03:10 PM – Broadband internet voucher cards will be provided for children from low-income families.

03:08 PM – Service fees will be waived for transactions below Rs. 5,000 made via QR codes.

03:07 PM – A five-year tax concession will be granted for digital communication towers.

03:06 PM – A virtual economic zone will be established to promote investments.

02:59 PM – All Government payments will be brought under a digital payment system. No service charges will be imposed for online payments.

02:59 PM – The Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) expansion project will commence next year.

02:56 PM – The first digital ID card is scheduled to be issued by March 2026.

02:52 PM – A sum of Rs. 2,500 million has been proposed to develop Beira Lake and transform it into an attractive location in Colombo.

02:52 PM – Rs. 1,000 million will be allocated to develop the Hingurakgoda, Sigiriya, and Trincomalee domestic airports, and to expand operations at Jaffna Airport.

02:50 PM – State bungalows will be converted into profitable ventures under Public-Private Partnership arrangements. A total of 900 such buildings have been identified.

02:47 PM – Rs. 5,900 million has been allocated for loans to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

02:45 PM – Rs. 800 million is proposed to be allocated to establish a Sustainable Agricultural Loan Fund.

02:44 PM – Rs. 2,500 million has been allocated for the establishment of a National Single Window.

02:40 PM – Rs. 100 million has been allocated to establish a central digital system containing land information.

02:39 PM – Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to develop services related to investment zones.

02:39 PM – The practice of granting tax exemptions to friends and transferring tax relief will be terminated.

02:38 PM – Rs. 250 million will be allocated to the Export Development Board to promote and facilitate exports.

02:35 PM – Two technical institutes were built in Kurunegala and Galle, but both have since been abandoned. Their outstanding debts will be settled, and the institutes will be reopened for private sector investment.

02:33 PM – A Residence Visa system will be introduced for tourists.

02:33 PM – The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will be amended.

02:32 PM – Two IT zones are planned in Digana and Nuwara Eliya under the BOI.

02:30 PM – This year’s Budget deficit is expected to be reduced to 5.2 percent.

02:28 PM – Efforts are underway to achieve a 60:40 ratio between direct and indirect taxes.

02:26 PM – Efforts are underway to raise State revenue to 15.3 percent of GDP by 2026.

02:22 PM – This year, foreign debt servicing increased by US $760 million compared to last year.

02:15 PM – The President says the Government has already paid a larger share of debt in 2025 compared to 2024.

02:15 PM – Import expenditure is expected to increase by US $430 million in 2025.

02:12 PM – The President said the Government aims to restore Sri Lanka’s pre-crisis economy by the end of 2025, four years ahead of earlier projections.

02:11 PM – Sri Lanka has spent US $1.3 billion on vehicle imports as of October 31 this year.

02:10 PM – Sri Lanka is on course to achieve debt sustainability, with a plan to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 95 percent.

02:08 PM – “Regardless of position or rank, anyone who engages in fraud, corruption, or other crimes will be punished,” the President said.

02:05 PM – We have appointed an expert committee to negotiate Free Trade Agreements.

02:03 PM – The President said the Government is working towards achieving 7 percent economic growth.

02:02 PM – The President said Sri Lanka has achieved US $823 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by September this year.

01:52 PM – The Government expects to appoint an expert committee to draft a Code of Ethics for the judicial service. A digital assets system is also planned to be introduced in 2026.

01:50 PM – The Government plans to introduce an e-procurement system soon.

01:47 PM – The President said the US $210 million debt component of SriLankan Airlines will be restructured this year.

01:46 PM – “We expect to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 87 percent by 2030,” the President said.

01:46 PM – The President says macroeconomic stability has been achieved in the Budget speech.

01:45 PM – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Budget speech, said macroeconomic stability has now been achieved. He stated that inflation has returned to positive territory and that government revenue is expected to reach 16 percent of GDP by the end of this year.

01:40 PM – The President stated that the Government intends to maintain inflation below 5 percent.

01:36 PM – The President begins delivering the Budget speech.

01:35 PM – Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives in Parliament to present the 2026 Budget.