Sri Lanka Police rescue swimmer swept away by strong current in Negombo

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2025 - 9:11 am

A person who went for a swim at the beach in the Eththukala area, within the Negombo Police Division, was caught in a strong current and was being swept out to sea on the evening of November 7, 2025.

Police Sergeant 40868 Silva, Police Constable 102653 Sharon, and Police Constable 106976 Samitha, officers attached to the Eththukala Police Lifeguard Unit promptly responded and managed to rescue the swimmer.

The officers also administered initial first aid at the scene.

The rescued individual has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of the Gampola area.