Nov 08 2025 November 8, 2025 November 8, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka Police rescue swimmer swept away by strong current in Negombo

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2025 - 9:11 am

A rescued swimmer poses for a photo with Sri Lanka Police lifeguard team in Negombo after successful sea rescue

A person who went for a swim at the beach in the Eththukala area, within the Negombo Police Division, was caught in a strong current and was being swept out to sea on the evening of November 7, 2025.

Police Sergeant 40868 Silva, Police Constable 102653 Sharon, and Police Constable 106976 Samitha, officers attached to the Eththukala Police Lifeguard Unit promptly responded and managed to rescue the swimmer.

The officers also administered initial first aid at the scene.

The rescued individual has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of the Gampola area.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY