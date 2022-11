The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has revised the price of a litre of diesel and Kerosene with effect from tonight.

Auto Diesel increased by Rs. 15 per litre & the new price is Rs. 430

Kerosene increased by Rs. 25 per litre & the new price is Rs. 365

Prices of Super Diesel, Petrol 95 octane, 92 octane & Industrial Kerosene remain unchanged.