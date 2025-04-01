Chamara Sampath Dasanayake remanded until April 8, 2025

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 1:35 pm

MP Chamara Sampath Dasanayake has been ordered to remain in remand custody until April 8, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (April 1).

Dasanayake, who was taken into custody on March 27, 2025, was granted bail in two of the cases but was ordered to remain in remand custody over the third charge.

The court had previously remanded him until today (April 1) for further proceedings.

The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of the Uva Province in 2016. According to the Bribery Commission, while serving as Chief Minister in 2016, he allegedly requested money from three state banks to provide school bags for preschool children.

Two banks gave him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which he allegedly deposited into his personal foundation’s bank account.

When the third bank refused his request, he withdrew fixed deposits belonging to the Uva Provincial Council from that bank.

The Bribery Commission filed a case, stating that this caused a government loss of Rs. 17.3 million.

After reviewing the evidence on March 27, 2025, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ruled that while Dasanayake could be released on bail for two of the charges, he would remain in remand custody for the third.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.