Sigiriya Craft Village to be revived as a Cultural Experience Center

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 9:52 am

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, visited the Sigiriya Craft Village on March 31, 2025, to inspect the site and discuss its revival.

The village, which is under the National Crafts Council, had ceased operations in the past.

During the visit, the Minister engaged in discussions on restoring the village by involving skilled handicraft artisans.

The plan aims to transform the location into a cultural experience center for tourists. The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with relevant institutions.

The Sigiriya Craft Village is expected to provide a platform for local artisans to showcase their skills and promote traditional Sri Lankan crafts while enhancing the tourism experience in the historic Sigiriya area.