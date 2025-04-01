Sri Lanka imposes 18% VAT on egg sales amid industry concerns

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 9:30 am

An 18% Value Added Tax (VAT) has been imposed on income from egg sales in Sri Lanka starting today (April 1).

The All Ceylon Egg Producers Association stated that although VAT is being implemented, there will be no increase in egg prices.

However, the association further mentioned that imposing VAT on income from egg sales is unfair and could lead to the collapse of their industry.

Currently, the market price of an egg stands at Rs. 30.