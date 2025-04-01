Sri Lanka’s milk tea price to increase by Rs. 10 from April 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 9:19 am

The All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA) has announced a Rs. 10 increase in the price of a cup of milk tea, effective April 1, 2025.

AICOA President Harshana Rukshan stated that the price hike is due to the failure to reduce milk powder prices. Recently, importers raised the maximum retail price of a 400g milk powder packet by Rs. 50.

“We tried to discuss this issue with the Trade Minister and requested his intervention, but we were not even given an opportunity to meet him,” Rukshan said.

In response, AICOA has decided to increase the price of all milk-based beverages, including milk tea, by Rs. 10. Additionally, food items made with milk, such as cheese and kottu, will also see a Rs. 10 price hike.

Rukshan also pointed out that there is no regulation controlling the price of milk tea, which currently ranges between Rs. 65 and Rs. 130.