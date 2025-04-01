Sri Lanka ready to send medical team to aid Myanmar quake victims

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 8:56 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health states that a medical team from Sri Lanka is prepared to be sent to Myanmar to assist people affected by the recent earthquake.

Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa mentioned that the medical team would be deployed once the Myanmar government officially requests assistance.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kalutara, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated:

“The government is now taking steps to provide the necessary medicines, medical equipment, and other essential supplies required by Myanmar. In addition, those affected by the earthquake will need medical assistance. Accordingly, we have already prepared a medical team consisting of experienced specialist doctors, nurses, and health personnel for this purpose.

We have informed the Myanmar Embassy about this initiative through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They have assured us that they will notify us as soon as they require the team’s deployment. Therefore, we are ready to provide the necessary assistance as soon as we receive the request.”