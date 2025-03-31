Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from April 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on March 31, 2025 - 8:13 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective April 1, 2025.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 299.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 361.
However, all other fuel prices remain unchanged.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 10
|Rs. 299
|Petrol 95 Octane
|– Rs. 10
|Rs. 361
|Auto Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 286
|Super Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 331
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 183
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from April 1, 2025 March 31, 2025
- Laugfs Gas prices increased from April 1, 2025 March 31, 2025
- Organized criminal ‘Rotumba Amila’ arrested in Russia March 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka revamps Withholding Tax: Relief for low-income earners March 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka exports canned fish on a large scale for the first time March 31, 2025