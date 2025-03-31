Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from April 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 31, 2025 - 8:13 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective April 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 299.

The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 361.

However, all other fuel prices remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below: