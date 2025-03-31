Laugfs Gas prices increased from April 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on March 31, 2025 - 8:03 pm
Laugfs Gas Company has increased the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders, effective from April 1, 2025.
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 420, bringing the new price to Rs. 4,100.
Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 168, setting the new price at Rs. 1,645.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from April 1, 2025 March 31, 2025
- Laugfs Gas prices increased from April 1, 2025 March 31, 2025
- Organized criminal ‘Rotumba Amila’ arrested in Russia March 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka revamps Withholding Tax: Relief for low-income earners March 31, 2025
- Sri Lanka exports canned fish on a large scale for the first time March 31, 2025