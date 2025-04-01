Motor Traffic Department makes TIN mandatory for all services from April 15, 2025
Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 1:57 pm
The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Sri Lanka has announced that a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) will be mandatory to obtain all services from the department.
In an official statement, the department informed the public that, effective April 15, 2025, submitting the relevant TIN will be required to access its services.
