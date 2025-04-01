Milco lowers Highland yogurt and liquid milk prices from today
April 1, 2025
The prices of Highland yogurt and liquid fresh milk have been reduced, effective today (April 1).
The price of a yogurt cup has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 70.
The price of a 450 ml long-life liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 25, setting the new price at Rs. 200.
The price of a 900 ml long-life liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 60, making the new price Rs. 380.
Milco (Pvt) Ltd. stated that the price of a 450 ml three-day liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 30.
