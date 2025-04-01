Milco lowers Highland yogurt and liquid milk prices from today

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2025 - 6:51 pm

The prices of Highland yogurt and liquid fresh milk have been reduced, effective today (April 1).

The price of a yogurt cup has been reduced by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 70.

The price of a 450 ml long-life liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 25, setting the new price at Rs. 200.

The price of a 900 ml long-life liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 60, making the new price Rs. 380.

Milco (Pvt) Ltd. stated that the price of a 450 ml three-day liquid milk packet has been reduced by Rs. 30.