Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne has been appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Former IGP N.K. Illangakoon has been appointed as adviser to the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Chief Justice and he was sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (29) in the presence of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Additional Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne was appointed as the Auditor General.

These officials received their letters of appointment from the President this morning.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara has been handed Compulsory Leave over investigations on the Easter Day attacks, sources said.