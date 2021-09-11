Chandrika Bandaranaike requests pardon for Ranjan Ramanayake

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has directed a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requesting Presidential Pardon to be issued to former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who is imprisoned on charges of contempt of Court.

The letter states former MP Ramanayake who is a famous actor and philanthropist was beloved by many and also used his personal wealth for the benefit of the people.

The Former President said it is unfair that Ramanayake spends his time in a cell, for a non-lethal violation of the law while many other felons convicted of murder and other crimes are pardoned and roam free in society.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he hopes MP Ramanayake will be pardoned in line with Prisoner’s Day to be commemorated tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter MP Premadasa said he hopes the President would consider their appeal.

(Source: News Radio)