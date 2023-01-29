Charge sheet being prepared to remove PUCSL Chairman – Energy Minister

A charge sheet is being prepared to remove Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Speaking during a media briefing this morning (January 29) the Minister said all ruling party MPs approved the move.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said he will also present facts in Court against the members of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka regarding intimidating Ministry officials.

Minister Wijesekara also alleged that Mr. Janaka Ratnayake, has carried out all the activities and decisions based on his sole opinion, and not as the PUCSL.

“Janaka Ratnayake has been leaning the whole country against the wall. He is the one who is responsible for these power interruptions”, the minister charged.

Minister Wijesekara further alleged that Janaka Ratnayake has put the entire people of the country in trouble by misleading the other officials of the PUCSL and by carrying out activities without their approval.

“Therefore, there are necessary provisions in the parliament on how to handle this”, he added.

Eagerly waiting to face charge sheet – PUCSL chairman

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the PUCSL, Janaka Ratnayake says that he is eagerly awaiting to face the charge sheet against him said to have been prepared by the Power and Energy Minister.

“I am eagerly waiting to face the charge sheet which is said to be sent by Minister Kanchana Wijesekara”, Mr. Ratnayake said.