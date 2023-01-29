Jan 29 2023 January 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Election Commission yet to send Gazette notification to Government Printer to commence Election process

A man carrying a ballot box for election in Sri Lanka

(Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP via Getty Images)

The Department of Government Printing has not received a gazette notification that is required to commence the Local Government Election process, the Government Information Department said.

Director General of Government Information Dinith Chinthaka Karunaratne said in a statement that the relevant gazette notification with the signatures of the Chairman and other members of the Election Commission is required to commence the Local Government Election process.

