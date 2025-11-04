Charitha Ratwatte arrested in Rs. 90 Million corruption probe

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 10:19 am

Charitha Ratwatte, a former Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and senior adviser to a former Prime Minister, was arrested today (November 4) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into the procurement of 50 temporary warehouses in 2015, allegedly imported through the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation at a cost of over 90 million rupees.

Investigators say the transaction was carried out without following proper procurement procedures and without any clear necessity at the time.