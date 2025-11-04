Businessman injured in Ambalangoda shooting

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 10:50 am

A businessman was hospitalized after being injured in a shooting this morning (November 4) near the Ambalangoda Municipal Council premises.

According to Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.

Initial investigations revealed that a group of unidentified individuals arrived in a car, carried out the shooting, and fled the scene immediately afterward.

The injured businessman, a fish trader, was rushed to Balapitiya Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that he is a relative of an underworld gang member known as “Karandeniya Sudda.”

ASP Wootler stated that four police teams have been deployed to carry out further investigations.

UPDATE – 11:46 AM:

A businessman who was injured in a shooting that took place this morning (November 4) near the Ambalangoda Municipal Council has died from his injuries.

He was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital for treatment but later passed away.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the victim was the husband of the elder sister of a man known as “Karandeniya Sudda,” a member of an organized criminal gang.

The Ambalangoda Police have launched further investigations into the incident.