Sri Lanka to recruit women for key railway positions for the first time in history

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 3:34 pm

For the first time in its 167-year history, Sri Lanka Railways will open key operational positions to women, marking a major step toward gender equality in the public sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted policy approval to allow female officers to apply for positions such as Railway Engine Driver, Train Controller, Station Master, and Railway Supervisory Manager.

This decision was made under the powers vested in the Cabinet by Article 55 (1) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The move comes as the existing recruitment procedures did not previously include provisions for appointing female officers to these positions, which have historically been reserved for men.

Since the establishment of the Railways Department, women have only been recruited for supervisory roles in 2012 and 2015.

The decision aligns with the government’s new economic policies that aim to promote gender inclusivity and equal opportunities across public sector employment.

With this approval, women will soon be eligible to serve in several key roles within the Sri Lanka Railways Department, breaking long-standing gender barriers in the field.