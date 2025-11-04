Four former officials arrested over Fisheries Corporation corruption case

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 6:10 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested four officials, including former Ceylon Fisheries Corporation Chairman Lalith Daulagala, over alleged corruption linked to a controversial equipment purchase in 2020.

According to CIABOC, the arrests were made in connection with the procurement of a high-capacity vacuum packaging machine capable of sealing 2,000 kilograms of fish per hour. Investigations revealed that the purchase had been made outside the approved procurement process and at a time when the corporation did not require such a machine.

The unauthorized transaction is said to have caused a financial loss of Rs. 5,856,116 to the government.

The four suspects arrested are:

Lalith Daulagala – Former Chairman Chandana Krishantha – Former Managing Director Vijith Pushpakumara – Supply Manager Anura Chandrasena Bandara – Operations Manager

CIABOC further stated that supply manager Vijith Pushpakumara had allegedly demanded and accepted a Rs. 100,000 bribe, deposited directly into his personal bank account. This payment was reportedly taken as a condition for releasing part of the Rs. 928,058.20 owed to the supplier company for the machine purchase.

The suspects were presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrates Court today. Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered that all four individuals be released on two surety bails of Rs. 1.5 million each, and instructed them to surrender their passports to the court.