Sri Lanka, Vatican celebrate 50 years of diplomatic friendship

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2025 - 8:06 pm

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (November 4) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

President Dissanayake extended a warm welcome to Archbishop Gallagher, who is in Sri Lanka to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Sri Lanka.

During their meeting, the President briefed the Archbishop on the nation’s current situation and the progress achieved under his administration. He expressed deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding friendship and support over the past five decades, highlighting its contributions to education, humanitarian assistance, and the promotion of human dignity.

Referring to the Vatican’s aid following the 2004 tsunami, President Dissanayake said the Holy See’s compassion had always strengthened Sri Lanka during difficult times. He described Archbishop Gallagher’s visit as a “blessing” for the country and extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV for good health and continued guidance.

Archbishop Gallagher commended the progress Sri Lanka has made in fostering peace, unity, and reconciliation among its diverse communities. He noted that Pope Leo XIV holds Sri Lanka in high regard and may consider visiting the country in the near future.

The Archbishop also praised President Dissanayake’s efforts to restore economic and political stability and reaffirmed the Vatican’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s journey toward lasting harmony and prosperity.

Archbishop Gallagher is visiting Sri Lanka from November 3 to 8, 2025. His itinerary includes attending a special event celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties and participating in a conference titled “The Holy See’s Perspective and Commitment to Dialogue and Peace,” commemorating the establishment of relations on September 6, 1975.

He was accompanied by Rev. Monsignor Roberto Lucchini, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Holy See in Colombo, and Rev. Monsignor Tomislav Zubac, Second Secretary of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary Mr. Roshan Gamage were also present at the meeting.