Sri Lanka and UAE discuss stronger ties and investment opportunities

November 5, 2025

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, yesterday (November 4) in Colombo.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in several key areas.

The UAE State Minister is in Sri Lanka leading the UAE delegation for the second session of the Joint Commission between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

During the discussion, Minister Vijitha Herath highlighted that the second session of the Joint Commission marks stronger high-level engagement between the two nations. He recalled President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to the UAE in February 2025 for the World Government Summit and the subsequent visit to Sri Lanka by the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in April 2025.

Minister Al Hajeri expressed confidence in the growing partnership between the two countries and said that the outcomes of the Joint Commission will help open new avenues for cooperation and more high-level exchanges.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties in economic, investment, and tourism sectors. They also discussed increasing UAE investments in Sri Lankan infrastructure and development projects.

The talks covered expanding bilateral trade, labour relations, and foreign employment, with special attention given to the welfare and protection of the large Sri Lankan community living and working in the UAE.

The discussions concluded with both sides agreeing to continue working closely to deepen cooperation for mutual benefit.