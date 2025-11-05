900,000 Sri Lankan families still homeless

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2025 - 9:57 am

Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Dr. Susil Ranasinghe has revealed that around 900,000 families in Sri Lanka are currently without proper housing.

He said that every year about 100,000 new families are added to this number, showing the increasing need for affordable housing across the country.

The Minister explained that the government is carrying out several programs to help homeless families own houses.

He further mentioned that measures will be taken to expand the existing housing assistance schemes to support low-income families who cannot afford to build homes on their own.