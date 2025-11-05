Sri Lanka sets November 30 deadline for online income tax returns

Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department has announced that all individuals registered for income tax must submit their income tax returns for the 2024/2025 assessment year online by November 30, 2025.

The Department reminded taxpayers that failure to submit their returns before the deadline will result in legal action under the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017.

Taxpayers seeking assistance or further information can contact the Department via its hotline 1944 or visit the official website at www.ird.gov.lk