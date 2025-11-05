Dr. Saman Weerasinghe honoured with Russia’s Order of Friendship

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2025 - 12:00 pm

Dr. Saman Weerasinghe has received one of Russia’s highest civilian honours, the Order of Friendship (Orden Druzhby), from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the celebration of Russia’s National Unity Day yesterday (November 4).

The award ceremony took place at the Kremlin in Moscow, recognising Dr. Weerasinghe’s outstanding contributions to building and strengthening the relationship between Sri Lanka and Russia.

Dr. Weerasinghe was the only Asian recipient of the award in 2025, a distinction that highlights Sri Lanka’s growing role in international diplomacy.

The honour acknowledges his consistent efforts to enhance cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, culture, and the economy between the two nations.

A graduate of the Moscow Medical Academy with Honours, Dr. Weerasinghe served as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Russia from 2015 to 2018.

He currently holds two key positions: General Secretary of the Sri Lanka–Russia Friendship Society and Chairman of the Centre of the Russian Geographical Society in Colombo.

Over the years, Dr. Weerasinghe has played a leading role in promoting cultural exchange, advancing scientific collaboration, and fostering goodwill between Sri Lanka and Russia.