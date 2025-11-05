Four youths missing after being swept away in Deduru Oya

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2025 - 6:00 pm

Four youths who went to bathe in the Deduru Oya this evening (November 5) have been reported missing after being swept away by a strong current.

According to the police, the group of ten had travelled from Kiribathgoda to the Chilaw area for a trip earlier today.

While bathing in the river, four of them were caught in the current and disappeared.

Residents in the area managed to rescue one person from the water. The rescued individual has been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital for treatment.

A joint search operation has now been launched by the Chilaw Police, officers of the Police Life-Saving Unit, the Sri Lanka Navy, and local residents to find the missing youths.

UPDATE – 07:05 PM:

The bodies of four young men who went missing after going for a swim in the Deduru Oya have been found.

Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining missing individuals.