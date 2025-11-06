Russian tourist rescued from sea in Kalutara

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2025 - 7:43 am

A 43-year-old Russian national was rescued from drowning while swimming at the Wadiyamankada beach in the Kalutara North Police Division on the evening of November 5, 2025.

According to police, the foreign national had been caught in a strong current and was being swept out to sea when officers from the Sri Lanka Police Lifesaving Unit on duty at the beach rushed to his aid.

Police Constables 84540 Madusanka, 34970 Lakmal, 94884 Chathuranga, and 103619 Kumarasingha successfully rescued the swimmer and provided immediate first aid.

The prompt response of the police lifeguards prevented a possible tragedy.