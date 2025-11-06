Sri Lanka set to present 2026 Budget tomorrow

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2025 - 9:20 am

The second Budget (Appropriation Bill) of the National People’s Power (NPP) government for the year 2026 is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka tomorrow (November 7).

The Budget speech will begin at 1:30 PM, delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The first reading of the 2026 Budget, which is the formal presentation of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament, took place on September 26, 2025.

Following President Dissanayake’s presentation of the Budget speech tomorrow, the debate on the second reading of the Budget will continue until December 5, 2025.

The debate on the second reading will be held over six days, from November 8 to 14, 2025, and the vote on the second reading is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

The Committee Stage debate, also known as the third reading of the Budget, will be held over 17 days, from November 15 to December 5, 2025. The final vote on the third reading will take place on December 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Special security and traffic arrangements will be in effect within and around the Parliament premises tomorrow (November 7), when the President presents the 2026 Budget to Parliament.

According to the Appropriation Bill, which will be presented as the second Budget of the National People’s Power (NPP) government, total government expenditure for 2026 is estimated at 4,434 billion rupees.

The highest allocation in the Appropriation Bill for the upcoming year has been made to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, amounting to 634 billion rupees.